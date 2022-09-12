Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 203,148 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,148 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Enphase Energy worth $197,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $305.52. 84,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,832. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.