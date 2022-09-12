Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 941 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.59. 987,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

