Gladstone Capital Management LLP Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 7.8% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $150,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

