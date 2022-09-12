Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Buys $148,720.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Globalstar Stock Up 6.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
