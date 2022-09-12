Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 5,378 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $31,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.57%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

