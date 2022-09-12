Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $20.99 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $372.80. 30,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a 200-day moving average of $367.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.