Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $56.17 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,875 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $56,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,888. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

