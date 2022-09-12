Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Increases Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE VLRS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.76. 71,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,723. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

