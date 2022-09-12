Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 11,208 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

