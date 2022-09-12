Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 12,034 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $43,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. 192,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

