Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up approximately 1.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,541,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,044,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

