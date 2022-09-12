Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 56,981 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,981 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.8 %

FIS traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $93.12. 38,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,634. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

