GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $198,612.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36.

Shares of GDDY opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,691,000 after acquiring an additional 126,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

