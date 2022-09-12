Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,859.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,859.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032334 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

