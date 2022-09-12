Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Position Lowered by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

