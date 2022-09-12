Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.44 Billion Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,437,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.53. 24,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

