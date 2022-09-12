Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,581,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $892,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 151,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,590,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

