Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 4.1%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.94 and last traded at $51.94. 2,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,761.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,761.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $5,113,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

