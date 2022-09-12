Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,609.32 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $79,609.32 and $78,744.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.