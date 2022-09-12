Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 275,000 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth $65,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth $58,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of ESACW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,877. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

