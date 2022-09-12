Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 31,470 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,000. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $614.49. 3,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

