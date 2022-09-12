Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 455,200 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 455,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.89. 44,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

