Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 550,000 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. Governors Lane LP owned 9.57% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESAC. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $850,000.

Shares of ESAC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,786. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

