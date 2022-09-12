Governors Lane LP Invests $2.59 Million in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 204,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,180. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $541.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

