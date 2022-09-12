Governors Lane LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at $310,000.

Gores Holdings IX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

