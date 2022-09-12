Governors Lane LP Purchases New Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,595,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Governors Lane LP owned about 6.96% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,919,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

