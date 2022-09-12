Governors Lane LP Takes $4.96 Million Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMGA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VMGA remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

