Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 64,405 Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading hours on Monday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

