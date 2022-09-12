Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ATA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,390. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

