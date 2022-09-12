Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 289,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FREL traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Featured Stories

