Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. 45,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

