Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.