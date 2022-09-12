Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,614. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.