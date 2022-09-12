Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 873 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 2.0% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

D traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,089. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.