Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 1.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.65. 10,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,646. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

