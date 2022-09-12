Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,998 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZW. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,354. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.