Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Invests $6.44 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Valaris accounts for 0.9% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Valaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Valaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98,987 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in Valaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Valaris by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,493,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valaris Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 20,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.34. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

