Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Invests $966,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. 80,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

