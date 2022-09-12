Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Takes $4.64 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 0.7% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $48.99. 48,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,454. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

