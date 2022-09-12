Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Range Resources by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

RRC traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $31.88. 74,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

