Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$205,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,198.43.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.