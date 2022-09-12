Great Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises 3.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.42% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. 7,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,361. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

