Great Point Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,714 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Rafael by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rafael by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rafael by 927.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 63.38% and a negative net margin of 3,757.51%.

In other news, Chairman Howard S. Jonas bought 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,338,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

