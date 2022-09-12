Great Point Partners LLC Purchases 649,076 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 649,076 shares during the period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 2.97% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

PIRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,799. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

