Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,857 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises about 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 35.19% of Green Brick Partners worth $336,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

GRBK stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,884. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.