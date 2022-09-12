Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.50

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $508.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 37.03%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

