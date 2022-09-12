Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.72. 22,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,104. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

