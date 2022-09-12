Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,852 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 255,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,033,000 after acquiring an additional 654,698 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

