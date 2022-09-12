Greenlight Capital Inc. Acquires 1,498,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498,000 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl accounts for 2.0% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 1.08% of Kyndryl worth $31,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $45,771,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $27,753,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 34,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.