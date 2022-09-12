Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $829,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,485 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FCG traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

